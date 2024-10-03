Cavalry Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 8.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,335,000 after acquiring an additional 709,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.43 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

