Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $488.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.86. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.36.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

