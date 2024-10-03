Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.