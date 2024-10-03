AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

