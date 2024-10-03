207,400 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,491,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Deere & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 28,306.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

NYSE:DE opened at $416.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.87. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

