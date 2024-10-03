University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCX opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

