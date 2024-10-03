Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 975,255 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after buying an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $82.06 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

