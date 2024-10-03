Anchor Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

