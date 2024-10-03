Bridge Advisory LLC Has $489,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 388,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

