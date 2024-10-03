TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.23.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,865. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.61. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$65.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. Insiders sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.