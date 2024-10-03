Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.61. 130,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.29 and a twelve month high of C$36.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.39747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

