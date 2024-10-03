Scotiabank Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$37.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

Ero Copper Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.23. 168,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.08. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

