Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.92.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.20. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3599756 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

