Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.72.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.37. 154,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,453. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6838951 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

