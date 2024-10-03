Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

