American Trust Makes New $481,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American Trust purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 99,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

