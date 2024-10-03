SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.