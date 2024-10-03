Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $88,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,895,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,867,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.63. The stock has a market cap of $420.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

