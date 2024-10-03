Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $410.30 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $410.30 million and $59.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.13 or 0.00041853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

