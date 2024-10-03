Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.