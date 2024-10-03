Brown Financial Advisors Invests $669,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.