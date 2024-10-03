Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

