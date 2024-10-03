Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

