Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,138 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $243.35 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.