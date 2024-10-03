Trust Co of the South Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

