Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

