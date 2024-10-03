Trust Co of the South Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 80.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $803,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

