Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

