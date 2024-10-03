Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VCR stock opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

