Trust Co of the South Purchases 422 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,273,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 417,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.25 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

