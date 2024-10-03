Emprise Bank Invests $201,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,328,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $880.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.39 and a 200 day moving average of $778.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $945.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.