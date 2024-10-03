Emprise Bank Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Emprise Bank decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,805.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,766.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.