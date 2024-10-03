IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases Shares of 768 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 768 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

