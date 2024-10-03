Emprise Bank Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Emprise Bank cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $108,938,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $480.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $482.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

