IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $210,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $253.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $256.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.29.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

