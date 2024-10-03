Emprise Bank Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Emprise Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,144 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,091.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,724,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IEMG stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.