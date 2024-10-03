Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Achieves $52.67 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $52.67 million and $1.36 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

