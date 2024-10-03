SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 55,160 shares.The stock last traded at $64.05 and had previously closed at $64.39.
SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000.
About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.