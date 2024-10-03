Cosmos Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $132.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00007079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00040150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

