Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,017,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 317,148 shares.The stock last traded at $41.26 and had previously closed at $41.58.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

