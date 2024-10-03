Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.77. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 790,316 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
