TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.83 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $121.72 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00040150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,717,539 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,455,224 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

