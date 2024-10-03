Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

