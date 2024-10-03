Axie Infinity One Day Volume Reaches $35.20 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $675.80 million and $35.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00007344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,519.52 or 0.99938390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,948,863 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 151,939,510.3635755 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.63914577 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $30,517,738.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

