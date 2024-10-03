DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $105.09 million and $2.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00521534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00231200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00072488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,284,973,392 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

