XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.81. XPeng shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 2,999,724 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.78.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

