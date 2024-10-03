Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,133 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

