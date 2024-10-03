Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.02. Stellantis shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 2,942,055 shares trading hands.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

