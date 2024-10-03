Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.77. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 321,437 shares traded.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

