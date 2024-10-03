KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down to $38.38

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $36.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 8,283,571 shares trading hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,942,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,500,000 after buying an additional 3,470,684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $9,165,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 123,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,662,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.